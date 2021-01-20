Binghamton University prepares for return of students on campus, deals with financial fallout from the pandemic

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University is preparing for the return of students to campus next month as it grapples with the financial fallout of the pandemic.

B-U President Harvey Stenger spoke with the media today in advance of his annual State of the University speech which will be delivered virtually tomorrow.

Stenger says pandemic restrictions cut down on the number of international students who could attend the university, costing the school roughly 10 million dollars in revenue.

B-U also lost about 10 million in state aid.

And it suffered a 10 to 15 million dollar loss in dorm revenues as fewer students lived on campus, and those who did were charged less because of the shortened semesters.

Most of that is offset by 20 million dollars in federal stimulus aid and another 25 million in savings from refinancing debt from building dormitories.

“We’ve got some big holes, and we’ve got some big things filling those holes and we have to make sure they all mesh together. And we have to really focus on getting our enrollment back to where it was last year for next year, especially international students,” says Stenger.

Stenger says students will begin moving back into the dorms on February 5th in advance of classes resuming on the 11th.

He says more students will be living on campus this Spring than in the Fall.

Once again, all of them will get tested once they arrive at school.

Stenger says the university is planning to do a series of many smaller graduation ceremonies held outdoors and socially distanced in May.

You can watch Stenger deliver the Annual State of the University Address Thursday at noon here.