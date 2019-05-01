BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The present and future accomplishments of young entrepreneurs in Greater Binghamton were on display today.

Binghamton University hosted its 2nd annual Southern Tier Startup Summit at the Koffman Incubator.

The event celebrated the entrepreneurial success the region has seen.

It also united entrepreneurs, business professionals, founders, investors, and economic catalysts to participate in various networking and business sessions.

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger says this area took massive economic blows through the years with the departure of thousands of manufacturing jobs.

But the growth seen from startups in the incubator and elsewhere shows a promising new direction.

Stenger says, "One person can say let's move somewhere else, let's offshore our production, let's move to New York City for our headquarters. And when they did that they devastated the community. Small businesses don't do that. Even though they work in a small time scale, they know that it's best for them to work hard where they are and stay in the community, continuity is going to be important."

There are over 50 businesses in the program right now with 8 having successfully graduated out of the incubator and into their own facilities.

After the summit, 5 female founders were able to make pitches for a 100 thousand dollar investment from Chloe Capital, a venture capital firm that invests in women-led innovation companies.



