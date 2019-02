BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A Binghamton teenager has pleaded guilty to attempted murder for a shooting that occurred in Johnson City back in September.

16 year-old Dyjuwan Gadson admitted that he shot into a car parked along Willow Street in an effort to kill Xavier Melendez.

Instead of hitting Melendez, Gadson struck a female passenger who survived her injuries.

Gadson faces 10 years in prison at his sentencing in May.