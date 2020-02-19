Binghamton Sertoma Club held its annual banquet

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton chapter of the Sertoma Club met at the Binghamton Club to honor its members and two very special children last night.

The Sertoma Club held its annual banquet to recognize its members and members of the community.

They assist the community in many aspects, especially people with hearing and speech impediments.

It was the first Sertoma Club in the state of New York, and is 90 years old.

Sertoma Club Sponsorship Vice President Lynda Reino says the work the club does qualifies them for a night of fun.

“We believe firmly in giving back, and this is our way of giving back. This is a fun even for us tonight. It is a way of giving back to the community, but it’s just a fun event for us. A lot of other hard work goes into raising funds and just serving the community,” says Reino.

The Club acknowledged two children for winning an essay contest, with each writing on how they would fix the United States of America if it was divided.

Essay Contest Winners Massiah Sexeon-Alston and Lydie Rockt.neyma say they were excited to win the contest.

“I would try to improve communication, not just on devices, but face to face,” says Sexeon-Alston.

“What I chose to do was make there be more connection between everybody so there wouldn’t be a need for hatred,” says Rockt.neyma.

The Binghamton Sertoma Club provides financial support to the Sertoma Club in Kirkwood and holds an Adopt a Family drive each Christmas, giving gifts to those in need.