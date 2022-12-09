BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton City School District is working with state lawmakers to access state aid to rebuild Theodore Roosevelt Elementary on the city’s Northside.

During its meeting last month, the Board of Education decided to temporarily shelve plans to close one of the district’s 7 elementaries and instead pursue funding to tear down and rebuild Roosevelt.

The school had been targeted as one of 4 to potentially close in large part due to the significant amount of asbestos in the building.

While the asbestos is not exposed nor a danger to students or staff, it makes renovating the structure too costly.

The district says the school, which was built in 1970, needs significant upgrades to its roof and masonry, windows, doors, door frames, lighting, mechanical and plumbing as well as upgrades to its gym, library and cafeteria.

Last week, district officials met with Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and State Senator-elect Lea Webb to discuss possible legislation that would allow Binghamton to receive 3 cycles of state building aid up front to help pay for the reconstruction.