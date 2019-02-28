BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The City of Binghamton is ready to go for one of Downtown's busiest days of the year.

Binghamton's 52nd annual St.Patrick's Day Parade will be taking place on Saturday.

At 1:30 the parade will kickoff from the starting point in Front of St.Mary's church and will run along Main Street for about a mile until the end point at the intersection of Main and Arthur Streets.

Five different bagpipe bands will be featured in this year's parade along with the usual assortment of Irish dancers and floats from local organizations.

Hibernian Parade Committee Chairperson Tom Kelly says it's been incredible being a part of an event that brings so many people together.

Binghamton Chief of Police Joe Zikuski says there will be added police on the streets to ensure safety in the crowds.

Kelly says as always there will be a post parade celebration at Seton Catholic Central featuring some live music.