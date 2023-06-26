JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local non-profit gave a presentation recently focused on programs that empower single parents in our community.

Last week, the Binghamton noon Rotary Club invited Kristine Cunningham, the executive director of Mom’s House to its weekly luncheon. She spoke about the services provided as well as their impact on the community.

Mom’s House is an organization that gives low-income single parents free childcare as they continue their education.

Cunningham says the care at Mom’s House is multi-generational and helps shape the futures of both the parent and child.

Cunningham says “The takeaway is how important education is. We think education is the key to financial independence and that could be whether you are going to college or learning a trade, anything like that. So, we need to support programs like that; that are not band aid programs but, provide a permanent solution.”

According to Cunningham, 35% of Broome County households are single parent homes, and that any secondary education typically increases a person’s income by 30%.