BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Binghamton Restaurant Week continues to have a big impact on both the city's economy as well as local charities.

The organization eatBING, which runs the promotion, presented a check for over $5,100 to GiGi's Playhouse during a media event at Nomikui Ramen on Main Street today.

29 eateries participated in the 19th edition of Binghamton Restaurant Week.

Since its beginning in 2010, the promotion has raised over $125,000 for various local charities.

GiGi's Playhouse is opening a facility in Vestal this Sunday providing services to people with Down Syndrome of all ages.

Anna Bruce, mother of Camden, is the Team Lead. "Not just for the donation, I can't express what it means for the families and the participants to know that they're supported by the community, so thank you so much."

Camden Bruce says, "Thanks so much."

Since its inception, Restaurant Week has generated $4.3 million worth of sales in participating Binghamton eateries.

The next Restaurant Week will be this fall, September 10th through the 19th.