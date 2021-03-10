Binghamton releases Finn report for police reform

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton has released a report conducted as part of the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative process under Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order put into effect last June.

The Finn Institute, the city’s independent research provider, put together the report through collaboration with the city’s steering committee, as well as members of the community, to gauge the level of reform that may be needed for the Binghamton Police Department.

In a statement released by Mayor David’s office, they said that while this report is not the final proposal, it will be included in the city’s larger plan for change.

The report analyzed data from the B-P-D to assess any racial or ethnic disparities in particular situations, as well as conducted surveys from community members and compiled public comments, and then put together a list of recommended best practices.

Among the police data analyzed were instances of force used by B-P-D officers against citizens, which saw officers use force similarly between Black and White individuals.

Force was used 342 times on Black individuals between 2017 and 2019, compared to 305 White individuals in that time span.

Among the recommended best practices were taking more concrete steps to ensuring transparency between the B-P-D and the public, ensure the Community Response Team has adequate staffing and proper training, and continue further de-escalation training.

The full document is below.

Finn Institute – Binghamton Police Reform and Reinvention by Emily Venuti on Scribd