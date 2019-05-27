Binghamton recognizes those who have fallen with parade and ceremony

People across the nation and right here at home took time to recognize those that have lost their lives serving their country.

In Downtown Binghamton the city’s annual Memorial Day Parade took place.

Members of local veterans agencies, elected officials, school bands, law enforcement and more took part in the parade that stretched from American Legion Post 80 down main Street to the Broome County Courthouse.

Cliff Post, a marine corps veteran that served two tours in the Vietnam war is the Broome County Veterans Parade Committee Chairman.

Post says he got involved with the parade to help create a proper tribute for those that have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Today’s the day to honor those that have given their lives for this country. They’ve sacrificed all of their tomorrow’s for our todays,” he says.

James Pittsley who served with the Marine Corps from 1968 to 1976 echoed some of the same sentiments as Post.

He says seeing events like Binghamton’s Memorial Day Parade is a beautiful sight and is a reminder that those that died in the line of duty were fighting for a greater purpose.

“It’s celebrating the freedom that we fought for so many years. We just try to keep the celebration alive knowing that we fought for freedom so these people can enjoy the life they got now. That’s what Memorial Day is all about,” Pittsley said.

Binghamton’s Parade ended with a ceremony to pay tribute to those that died serving.

Several other memorial day parades were held by other local municipalities including Owego, Johnson City, Whitney Point and Endicott.