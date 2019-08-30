Binghamton police searching for an unidentified bank robber

BINGHAMTON NY- Binghamton Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank on the West side shortly before closing Thursday.



Police say this man entered the M& T Bank branch at the corner of Front and Leroy Streets just after 4:30 yesterday.



He allegedly handed the teller a note demanding money and threatening that he had a gun.

The robber took an unspecified amount of cash and fled.



He’s described as a white man, about 6 feet tall.



He was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt with a logo on the left breast, gray Adidas pants with 3 white stripes, a black baseball cap and dark sunglasses.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Binghamton Detectives at 772-7080.