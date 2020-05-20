Binghamton Police respond to gunshots fired Tuesday night

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Police Department responded to a shots fired call shortly around 9 PM Tuesday night.

Upon arrival to the 11 Maple Street address, police conducted a preliminary investigation and concluded that a fight had happened in the street, which had resulted in shots being fired by an unknown person.

One of the men involved in the fight was treated for injuries to his face, unrelated to the gunfire, which resulted in no injuries.

Police say this is not a threat to public safety and is believed to be a random act.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Binghamton Police at 607-772-7080.