Binghamton Police Department testing new restraint device

Binghamton Police are testing out a new device to help avoid the use of lethal force.

BPD and officers from other agencies took part in a demonstration for a new product called BolaWrap 100.

The BolaWrap is a hand-held remote device that fires a Kevlar cord designed to restrain someone who is not complying with an officer without causing pain.

BolaWrap Chief Strategy Officer Donald De Lucca says that these devices can be a massive help when dealing with someone with mental health problems.

He says this provides a way for officers to take control of a situation without using unnecessary force.

“The optics alone of us securing someone without causing pain.Everything we do is witnessed or observed by others, we’re not causing pain we’re securing people. I believe this is going to give us a humane device to secure somebody. People say why didn’t you have this 10 or 15 years ago. I’ve been in law enforcement 33 years, I know this fills a gap in the tools we use,” said De Lucca.

BPD will be receiving two BolaWarp Devices free of charge to test.

The cost of additional devices is $925 per unit.

Binghamton Police Chief Joe Zikuski says if they are able to save one life they will be worth the investment.