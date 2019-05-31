Binghamton Police and Fire departments square off on the diamond

The Binghamton Police and Fire departments are usually playing on the same side, but tomorrow they’ll square off on the diamond.

The two departments will be going head to head in a charity softball game to benefit the American Heart Association.

The game will start at 11:30 at NYSEG Stadium.

Tickets are $10and can be purchased online through the Boots vs. Badges Softball Facebook page.

The ticket also includes admission to the Rumble Ponies doubleheader later Saturday beginning at 5.

