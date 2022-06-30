BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Zeke D. Wilmarth, 32 of Binghamton, was sentenced to 15 years in prison plus 5 years of post-release supervision today by the Hon. Joseph F. Cawley.

He plead guilty in Broome County Court to attempted murder, assault, possession of a weapon, and strangulation.

On July 11th, 2021, during a domestic incident in Vestal, Wilmarth stabbed a 34-year-old female repeatedly intending to kill her. He also attempted to strangle her with his hands.

“Unfortunately, this is an example of the tragic cycle of domestic violence. The community needs to be protected from individuals like Mr. Wilmarth. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office agrees that the sentence imposed by Judge Cawley is appropriate,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.