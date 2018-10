Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (BINGHAMTON, NY) – Belven D. Fajardo, Attempted Arson, in the first degree, a Class B Violent Felony.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A Binghamton man is sentenced for throwing a molotov cocktail.

Belven Fajardo, age 44 was sentenced to seven years in prison for an attempted arson.

The incident occurred in Johnson City, back in May 2017.

Fajardo was found guilty of throwing the molotov cocktail at a building on Grand Avenue with the intention of causing an explosion.