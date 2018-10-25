BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A Binghamton man has admitted to abusing multiple animals including foxes, goats, sheep and a donkey.

Thirty-nine year-old John Elmer pleaded guilty this morning to overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, failing to give them proper food and drink and having wild animals as pets.

Investigators searched his property at 34 Hawkins Road in the Town of Sanford back in April and allegedly found sheep that were emaciated and had an untreated eye infection that led to blindness, a donkey with an untreated contagious skin disease, four caged foxes, emaciated and with lice and two caged cats with respiratory problems and hook worm.

Plus, the carcasses of two dead goats were discovered in the barn.

For now, Elmer must forfeit the animals that were seized, get rid of any he still has, be placed on the

Broome County Animal Abuse Registry and be subject to searches from the DA's office.

He could face additional penalties at his sentencing in December.

April, 2018 Article: "Binghamton man, 39, charged with misdemeanor animal abuse."