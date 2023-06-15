BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Juneteenth celebrations are happening throughout the weekend, starting tomorrow, to commemorate of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

Also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Liberation Day, is an American holiday celebrated annually on June 19. It is the oldest, national commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. This year marks the 158th anniversary of when Union Major General Gordon Granger landed at Galveston, Texas, with the news that the Civil War ended and that enslaved people were now free. This announcement was more than two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

“Juneteenth offers each of us the opportunity to acknowledge hard truths from U.S. history, celebrate the liberation of the enslaved ancestors of African Americans, and work together to advance racial healing, equity, and justice in our communities,” Broome-Tioga NAACP President, Cynthia Kirk-Barreiro said.

Tomorrow, Friday, June 16th, the second annual Black Excellence Awards will be happening at the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton. According to the Black Excellence Awards website, the awards celebrate creativity, innovation and outstanding leadership in the Black community. The award ceremony along with the dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and will kick off the weekend celebrations. Tickets will be $10 and can be found here.

Festivities will continue on Saturday, June 17th, at Columbus Park in Binghamton with plenty of free food, live music, games, basketball, local vendors, and more. The Binghamton Juneteenth Committee also announced there will be music by DJ IZM. The event will begin at 12 p.m. and go until 5 p.m.

To finish off the weekend the Binghamton Juneteenth Committee will come together with the Rumble Ponies for a flag raising before the game on Sunday. The flag raising will begin at 5:55 p.m. with the game following at 6:35 p.m. $5 tickets for the game can be purchased at Saturday’s event in Columbus Park.

The Broome-Tioga NAACP will be partnering with The Discovery Center for a Juneteenth celebration on Monday, June 19th. The event will help members of the community learn about Juneteenth with crafts, activities, and a parade. This event is free to the public and will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier.