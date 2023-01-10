BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After earning a bid to the national competition for the first time ever, Binghamton High School cheerleaders are raising money so that they can make that trip possible.

The week-long nationals event in Florida will cost each athlete around $1,500 said the team, which has put on about a dozen fundraisers already.

With less than a month to go until the trip, the team is hosting one final event to meet fundraising goals; a spaghetti dinner.

The dinner will be at Binghamton High School on January 20th from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

You can buy a ticket for $12.69 by visiting eventbrite.com.