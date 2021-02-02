Binghamton High School Senior wins prestigious Patriot scholarship

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton high school senior is being aided in his effort to become an international businessman by a prestigious scholarship.

Malik Griffith has been awarded the annual Patriot Scholarship.

It was established in the late 1980’s with funds from an anonymous donor and provides a Binghamton High senior with $5,000 for the first year of college and$2,500 each year for the following 3 years.

Griffith says he’d like to pursue a career in international business and real estate where he can put his leadership skills to work.

And he wants to serve a a role model for his younger siblings.

“Growing up, it wasn’t easy. I think what motivated me was I wanted to live a better life and I wanted to provide for my family, even in the future. And bring them up with me,” says Griffith.

Griffith was a member of the New Visions Business Academy during which he and his classmates formed their own company called 13 Visionaries and developed and sold mask spray and lanyards.

His guidance counselor Katie Yezzi, who nominated him for the scholarship, says she expects great things from Griffith.

“He’s always been academically strong. He’s been a leader in his community. He’s overcome obstacles in his life with a sense of grace. And I think that he’s always strived to be better, the best version of himself,” says Yezzi.

Griffith also joined with fellow students last May 31st to organize a Black Lives Matter protest and march that attracted thousands to the Westside of Binghamton.

And he’s the President of the school’s new Future Business Leaders of America Club.

Griffith credits the help he’s received from Mentoring Consultant Glenn McIver.

He’ll be the first member of his family to attend college, although he hasn’t decided where yet.