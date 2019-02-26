BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Local senior citizens got a creepy and kooky preview of a performance coming to Binghamton High School.

First Ward Senior Center members got a sneak peek of the school's upcoming musical production of The Addam's Family.

The musical comedy puts an interesting take on the family from the 1960's TV show that also spawned 2 movies.

Two members of the cast sang a song from the performance for the seniors.

Junior Joshua Schull who plays Gomez, the patriarch of the Addams Family, has performed in each production the school has produced since he's been there.

He says the cast has had a blast working on the quirky, funny story about family. "It's awesome to see how we're growing as sort of a family. We're a lot closer this year as a cast in terms of just being friends outside of the performance itself. It's so much fun to act with my friends and it's a really healthy environment that's awesome to be in."

The Addams Family Musical will be hitting the stage at Binghamton High School next weekend.

The performance will begin at 7:30 March 8th and 9th and at 2 on the 10th.

Tickets are $6 for students and seniors and $8 dollars for everyone else.

