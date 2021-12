BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Central School District is mourning the loss of tenth grader at Binghamton High School, Joshua Mitchell.

A letter was sent out yesterday addressing what a tremendous loss this is to the BCSD Community.

The letter from the school went on to say Mitchell was a wonderful student who will be deeply missed.

School does not resume until January 3rd, however, counselors were available at the BHS Guidance Office today for anyone who needed support.