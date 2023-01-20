BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Have you ever wanted to be in a featured film? Well you’re in luck, because “Stationed at Home” will be filming in Binghamton from January 30th through February 17th and producers are looking for actors.

According to the Visit Binghamton Film Office, “Stationed at Home” is “a film set in Binghamton, about a solitary taxi driver on a frigid graveyard shift, breathlessly awaiting a mysterious space sighting. As the hours count down, an offbeat ensemble of misfit passengers derails the drivers plans. In this poetic, hilarious and often absurd tale, these complete strangers discover unexpected unity and a newfound understanding of their place among the stars.”

Acting experience is preferred, but not required, and cast members will be paid $379 per day.

The following roles need to be filled (Descriptions from the Visit Binghamton Film Office):

Frank (male, any ethnicity, 50s-70s)

A disgruntled cab dispatcher, yet charming in his own way. He has a faint dream of moving to Hawaii, but he knows deep down this is just a dream. Works 2/6

The Doorman (male, any ethnicity, 50s-80s)

Albert (male, African American, 60s-80s)

A stoic and caring grandfather, who owns an antique shop. Unafraid of anything, other than the cold. Works 2/7

Damien (male, African American, 7-11 years old)

Will need to have a child performer working permit. Production will provide the steps to acquire. Works 2/7

Hou (male, Chinese, 20s-30s, 5’8″ or under, slim)

Hou is a Chinese immigrant, a loner, and has recently moved to Binghamton, NY. He’s a dreamer, and finds magic in his surroundings, however imperfect they may be. Hou is neat and efficient, yet spacey and clumsy. 2/16-2/17

Casting submissions should be emailed to stationedathomecasting@gmail.com with the subject line of “Stationed at Home Casting” + the role you would like to submit for.

A headshot and acting resume should both be included.