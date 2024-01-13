BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Downtown Singers are preparing for their Spring Concert and are encouraging fellow vocalists sing along.

The group is currently welcoming new members. No audition or past singing experience is required to join the Downtown Singers, the only requirement is a love of music and performance.

Rehearsals for the Spring Concert: Love, Harmony, and Spirit begin on January 14. The pieces for the concert are: “Chariot Jubilee” by R. Nathaniel Dett, “Five Mystical Songs” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, “Sing for the Cure: A Proclamation of Hope”, various composers.

The Spring Concert will be held on June 8.

For more information, visit downtownsingers.org or Binghamton Downtown Singers on Facebook.