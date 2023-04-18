BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – April 21st will mark one year since 12-year-old Aliza Spencer was shot and killed on Binghamton’s East Side.

Spencer suffered a single shot to the chest while walking down Bigelow Street with her family at around 10 p.m.

Her killer is still at large.

Family and friends have increased a reward for information that leads to a conviction to $32,000, much of that raised through a GoFundMe effort.

On Friday, students from East Middle School and Calvin Coolidge Elementary will come together to honor Spencer on the first anniversary of her death.

A group of Spencer’s friends and classmates from EMS will head to Coolidge and celebrate “Aliza Spencer Friendship Day,” a day of thoughtful activities that focus on the importance of friendships and building relationships.

The day will end with a ceremony and balloon release.

It is not open to the public, but NewsChannel 34 will be on hand for the event.