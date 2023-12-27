(WIVT/WBGH) – Future elections for Binghamton City Council and Mayor will not be affected for now by recent state legislation moving some local elections to only even numbered years.

Governor Hochul recently signed legislation aimed at increasing voter turnout by moving all county and town-level elections to even numbered years, lining them up with elections for president, governor and Congress.

However, the state currently doesn’t have oversight of the scheduling of elections for cities, villages and judgeships.

Democrats in Albany have indicated that they might seek an amendment to the state constitution to allow them to move all elections to even numbered years.

Republicans across the state have opposed the move saying it will take attention away from local races and issues.