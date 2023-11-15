BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber gave thanks to all of the organizations and events over the past year that made a positive difference in our community.

The chamber’s annual Thanksgiving Luncheon took place at the Doubletree hotel in Binghamton yesterday. The celebratory event is meant to give the participating organizations a much-needed break heading into the busy holiday season.

The lunch was a seasonal spread of turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and three different types of pies for those who have their preferences.

The executive director of the Agency, Stacey Duncan says that especially since the pandemic, in person celebrations aren’t as common but are needed now more than ever.

“Face to face connection, that gathering, that having a conversation, maybe about business, maybe about a business that is supporting a local non-profit, maybe ways to find those types of really interpersonal connections. I think we’re all longing for that, and I think that’s important to keep those opportunities for us to gather. Cause we don’t always want to be looking at each other through a screen,” said Duncan.

At the event, the chamber gave awards to three parties that went above and beyond this year. The non-profit executive leader of the year award was given to Mary Robinson, the executive director at Habitat for Humanity. The community advocate of the year award was presented to the Johnson City Rotary Club Carousel Day. And the corporate citizen of the year award was given to Sam A. Lupo and Sons Inc.

There were over 500 people in attendance.