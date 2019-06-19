Binghamton Chamber hosted a new event titled BingBizCon

Business professionals from across the region were learning and sharing ideas in Binghamton.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber hosted a new event titled Bing Biz Con at the DoubleTree Hotel.

The one day conference featured speed networking, a keynote lunch panel, 12 breakout sessions and a business expo.

Greater Binghamton Chamber Senior Vice President Amy Shaw says over 200 people came out for the inaugural BingBizCon.

She says it’s an opportunity for professionals of varying expertise to come together with a common goal.

“It’s so important for our businesses to continue to learn, grow and to improve their business operations. What can they do better, what can they learn from other businesses. This a chance to not only learn from our speakers but also network with each other and find out what’s going on at other businesses.”

Shaw says they plan on making BingBizCon an annual event and will look at ways to improve the conference and expand it going forward.

———————————————————

Download the app for Android or iPhone