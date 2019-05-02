BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The self-described Race For Everyone is set to run the streets and bridges of downtown Binghamton this weekend.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber is holding its 9th annual Bridge Run on Sunday.

The race includes a half-marathon, relay half-marathon, a 5K and a Kids Fun Run.

Some extra-motivated racers even turn it into a true marathon by running the half-marathon twice.

The courses begin and end at NYSEG stadium and traverse 4 Binghamton bridges: Clinton Street, Court Street, Washington Street and Tompkins Street.

Race Director, Amy Shaw says, "It truly is a race for everyone. We have 5 distances and our race attracted every type of runner. The beginner, the recreational or the competitive."

This year, the race will help raise money for the Discovery Center.

In addition to the Kids Run inside the stadium, there will also be a Kids Zone with inflatables and activities.

After the race, there will be a Finish Line Party with brews from Beer Tree Company and live music from Hot Dogs and Gin.

Plus, Cool Down drink specials at 5 downtown restaurants beginning at 11 a.m.

The half marathon races being at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K at 10.

You can still register at BinghamtonBridgeRun.org.



