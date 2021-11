BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Black Bears are helping to fight back against hunger.

Now until the end of the year, the team will be giving out a “buy one get one free” ticket voucher for every 10 non-perishable food items they receive for CHOW.

The voucher can be used for home games.

You can donate the food anytime Monday through Friday between 9 and 4, or bring it on a game day.