McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- The Biden administration in November plans to reopen the southern and northern borders and will allow travelers who are fully vaccinated to cross into the United States, DHS announced.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the administration will lift Title 42 regulations that have been in place for 19 months -- first implemented in March 2020 by the Trump administration as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.