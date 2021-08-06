Bill Clark’s weightlifting journey

BINGHAMTON, NY – Going from being a world champion to an author, Bill Clark has accomplished a lot, he’s even been to the Olympic training center multiple times and shares his experience there.

Clark got into weightlifting when he was 15 years old and training for his upcoming football season.

He eventually made a decision to join the Olympic National Squad and attend a few Olympic training centers in Lake Placid and Colorado Springs.

Clark went on to win 3 gold medals on the International Olympic Stage as an Olympic weightlifter.

He says his time at the training center was regimented but the psychologists that were there were instrumental in his growth.

“I would have never been able to be a world champion or a world record holder in power lifting, the Guinness World record type; never would have done that without the psychological background that I received from my days at the Olympic Training Center,” says Clark.

Now Clark never actually made it to the Olympic games, shortly after the training center in 1988 he decided to leave the National Squad and pursue power lifting.

He went on to hold over 40 world records, became a Guinness Book of World Records Holder, professional strongman, and more.

Clark says he’s grateful for his time at the Olympic training center.