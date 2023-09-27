TOWN OF CHENANGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – World champion strongman, Bill Clark shattered another world record this morning in front of an entire school district.

The entire Chenango Forks School District filed into the stadium to witness Cark’s feat of strength.

The record entails lifting and holding at least 100 pounds on a barbell, and while fully extending your arms cleanly tearing 10 decks of cards in half. The previous record was done in one minute and 12 seconds, Clark shattered that, and tore the 10 decks in just over 16 seconds.

Clark says that it was the energy from the crowd that pumped him up and lead to the new record. He says that the invited the entire district to witness it, because he wanted to showcase what you’re able to accomplish by being a thoughtful person and putting in the hard work.

“This is a fun thing, again, it’ll go down in history. When you think about it, it’s kind of cool. Cause we’re making history right here at Chenango Forks. Something that the world, it has never happened before. And again, we’re doing it together as a team. But much more importantly than that, is hopefully, the example that I’m setting of coming out and talking to you and sharing stories that will help you to become better,” said Clark.

This marks the 58th world record that Clark has set.

After setting the record, he spoke to Forks Nation about what it takes to be a leader.

Clark says that this wasn’t his record, it was a team effort and everyone cheering him on played an essential role.