BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A graphic display of the dangers of underage drinking has earned a Binghamton High School student a prize.

Lourdes Youth Services ADEPT Program teamed up with local organizations including Mirabito Convenience Stores for a poster contest open to all Broome County students.

This year's winner was Binghamton Junior Kacy Tran.

Tran's poster displays a person drowning inside a bottle of alcohol.

She believes it's more effective when students hear the message from someone they can relate to.

Kacy Tran BHS Junior says "It's always people in charge that tells you what to do and all that. Maybe they drink because they want to get out of that. So maybe if they listen to someone that understands their issues and understands their problems maybe it will stop."

Thirteen schools participated in creating 130 poster entries.

Tran's poster will be on display at Mirabito's across the area.

She will also be throwing out the first pitch at Wednesday's Rumble Ponies game where the top ten submissions will all be recognized.