BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are jumping for joy at news of a stellar weather forecast for next week’s opening homestand.

Temperatures for the home opener are expected to be in the 70’s Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

The weather is supposed to get even warmer as the week progresses.

In the opener, the Ponies face the Somerset Patriots, the AA-Affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Fans will receive a schedule magnet and there will be fireworks after the game.

Fans will also notice construction in the parking lot outside the outfield.

Major League Baseball has issued new requirements forcing the construction of a weight room building for the players.

General Manager JB Bayne says the unexpectedly warm forecast has them converting a blanket giveaway on Friday to a beach blanket giveaway.

“When it’s cold and snowing, it certainly detracts from people coming to the stadium. I think the sun is going to be a big incentive for people to get out, put on their shorts, Hawaiian shirts and come down to the stadium.”

Another big announcement for the Ponies is another mascot.

Rowdy the Rumble Pony is joined now by a female friend, but not girlfriend, so don’t expect the introduction of some colts or fillies later in the season.

The name of the new mascot will be revealed on Mother’s Day.

Plus, the Ponies have came up with a new special sandwich for this season called “The Stallion.”

It features 2 mini flatbread pizzas stuffed with a Pasquale’s sausage patty, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce and provolone cheese.

You can watch me and JB be the first to try it below.