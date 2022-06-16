BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Did Mother Nature wake you up this morning? Lightning detection from the National Weather Service reported about 75-100 strikes every 5 minutes as the first round of storms came through overnight.

That was the first round of storms that will impact the area today. Round two, which could very likely be even stronger and more severe is scheduled to move through later in the afternoon and evening. The hot and muggy weather we’ll have today is helping fuel our atmosphere for these storms. When you pair that with an approaching cold front, you get a good chance, or according to the Storm Prediction Center from the National Weather Service, an Enhanced Risk of severe weather.

The weather is mainly quiet with some sun developing during the morning right through lunch time. Temperatures warm well into the 80s. It’s breezy and turning very muggy too.

This dry period during the morning and early afternoon combined with some sun and an approaching cold front should help spark at least some additional showers and storms, possibly a line developing in Western New York between 2 and 4 pm. This line of storms should sweep through the Finger Lakes and the I-81 corridor sometime between 4 pm and 8 pm.

Some storms Thursday afternoon and early evening may become strong/severe with damaging winds of 60+ mph and large hail being the biggest threats, and while the threat is low, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. Heavy downpours could lead to some located flooding and ponding on the roads and poor drainage areas.

Much of Thursday night into Friday is dry. It stays very mild Thursday night, and the humidity starts to come down, but it is still uncomfortable for sleeping without an AC unit. Lows drop into the mid-60s to near 70.

There may be a spotty shower during the day Friday, but the best chance of a few scattered showers comes towards evening with another reinforcing cold front due to swing through Friday evening.

Friday turns refreshing with a gusty wind, humidity levels dropping off and a cooler high within a few degrees of 80 under some sun too.

Behind Friday evening’s cold front, it turns downright cool, almost chilly, Friday night into Father’s Day weekend.

Thursday: Chance of showers and storms later in the day. Some storms could be strong to severe between 2-8pm. Hot and humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Rain and storms taper off. Partly cloudy. Still warm and humid. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: W 5-15 mph..

Friday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Gradually becoming less humid. Breezy. Highs near 80. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and refreshing. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday (Father’s Day & Juneteenth): Mostly sunny and refreshing. High low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. Highs upper 60s to around 70.

Tuesday (Summer Begins 5:14am): Chance of showers and storms. Highs around 80.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms. Highs low 80s.