JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County’s Career and Community Services Center at the Oakdale Commons is closed today due to a power issue.
A timeframe for re-opening has not been announced. Stay with us for any updates.
by: Pat Giblin
Posted:
Updated:
