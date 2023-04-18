TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office will begin a Public Safety Town Hall tour this Thursday, April 20th, with the first being at the Town of Chenango Town Hall.

Sheriff Fred Akshar, Undersheriff Sammy Davis, and other members of the BCSO will be on hand to discuss public safety issues, answer questions, and share progress from Akshar’s first 100 days in office.

Community members from the Town of Chenango and surrounding communities are invited to attend, but it is open to all Broome County residents.

There will be three more Public Safety Town Hall Meetings later this year in Whitney Point, Windsor, and Vestal. Specific details will be released at a later date.

This Thursday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 7:30.

The Town of Chenango Town Hall is located at 1529 State Route 12.