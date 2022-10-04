BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office will host an Open House tomorrow, October 5th.

The facility will be open to the public from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Sheriff’s Office personnel will be on hand to answer questions and a variety of equipment will be on display including patrol cars, boats, motorcycles, transport vans, and military trucks.

There will be drone and canine presentations, and tours of the jail will also be available just a week after visitation opened back up for inmates and their families.