BROOME COUNTY, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joseph Geertgens on an outstanding warrant and is asking for help from Broome County residents.

Geertgens was last known to frequent the East Main Street area in the Town of Union, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the location of Geertgens is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: (607)778-1196

Warrants Division: (607)778-2923 or (607)778-2933