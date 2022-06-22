BROOME COUNTY, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Roger Franks on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Franks was last known to frequent the Main St. area in the City of Binghamton according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the location of Franks is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: (607)778-1196

Warrants Division: (607)778-2923 or (607)778-2933