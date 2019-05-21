BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Broome County is exploring the possibility of privatizing management of the Greater Binghamton Airport.

County Executive Jason Garnar tells NewsChannel 34 that his office, in conjunction with the county legislature, has issued a Request For Proposals from private firms interested in running the airport in the Town of Maine.

Garnar says the current Aviation Commissioner, Dave Hickling, is retiring this year so it's a good time to consider privatization.

The County Exec says a major goal is to increase the number of flights in and out of BGH.

"We've had a lot of interest in the airport being managed by private operators. If you look around at airports, very successful airports, just in New York State, a number of them are privately managed. That's what they do. That's what their job is, to get more service."

Garnar says proposals are due back to the county by the middle of next month.

He says a panel of stakeholders, including members of his team, the legislature, the Airport Advisory Board and the Greater Binghamton Chamber, will review the options.

Garnar says that if a private operator is chosen, they will be directed to offer positions to the existing county staff of roughly 18 employees who currently work in administration and maintenance.

