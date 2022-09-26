BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, the Broome County Festival of Lights announced the acquisition of the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights.

The acquisition means that the Festival of Lights will acquire the inventory of holiday lights and displays from the Tall Pines Players Club which is located just over the border in Friendsville, Pennsylvania.

The festival also announced plans to include out-of-vehicle activities in 2022, expanding the event from a drive-thru lights show to an entire holiday experience. Activities will feature visits with Santa Claus and food and beverage vendors.

The Tall Pines acquisition will completely revamp the festival as the Tall Pines Forest of Lights was one of the biggest holiday lights displays in Northern Pennsylvania.

“Now with millions of holiday lights, this isn’t just a drive-thru lights show; it’s an entire holiday experience for the whole family to enjoy,” said Event Coordinator Dave Pessagno. “Not only will this year’s Festival of Lights bring the magic of the holiday season to Broome County families, but it will attract thousands of visitors from across New York and Pennsylvania.”

The event will run from November 21st through January 1st at Otsiningo Park in Binghamton.