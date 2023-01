UPDATE: The issue has been resolved.

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Communications Center is currently experiencing a phone outage, according to county officials.

The outage is affecting the 10-digit non-emergency police lines for the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Binghamton Police, Vestal Police, and Endicott Police.

Residents who need to report a non-emergency issue to one of those agencies should call 607-778-5901.

For emergencies, dial 911.