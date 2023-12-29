JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Lots of businesses and organizations in our area are still desperate to hire workers.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber, in conjunction with Broome-Tioga Workforce New York, held its annual Project Homecoming Career and Job Fair today at the Oakdale Commons.

49 employers set up tables seeking applicants for a wide variety of positions from entry level to skilled laborers.

Among the occupations in greatest need are nurses, CDL truck drivers and warehouse workers.

Director of Signature Events for the Chamber Deb Evans says even in the age of the internet, applying in person has great advantages.

“It’s just nice for them to do this face-to-face. So, they can meet the H.R. managers and directors, and those H.R. people can meet them. So, you get a better vibe. You really find out what somebody’s like when you can actually talk to them face-to-face. It’s still really important,” Director of Signature Events Deb Evans said.

The Department of Labor estimates that there are about 35 hundred openings in our region. Evans says job seekers who weren’t able to attend today’s job fair can still email their resume to her at D Evans at Greater Binghamton Chamber dot com.

They will be added to the resumes collected at today’s event and distributed to the employers who participated.