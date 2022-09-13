BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local banking executive shared his personal journey exploring issues of diversity, equity and inclusion with the Binghamton Noon Rotary today.

Peter Newman is the Regional President with M&T Bank.

Following the murder of George Floyd, Newman, who is white, says the concerns over racial injustice resonated with him.

So he sought out the mentorship of a Black colleague in his organization who could offer him perspective on their different experiences.

One lesson Newman says he learned is that by being completely colorblind with a childhood friend who is Black, Newman missed out on learning more about his experiences and African-American culture.

Newman says, “We’re all better off if we take the time to appreciate that we’re all different. There’s all sorts of diversity, it’s not just racial diversity. We’re all different. If we take the time to open our eyes and experience how people are different, we’re better off.”

Newman says he’s also participating in an M&T initiative called Equity 1 which matches senior executives with rising minority employees not just as mentors but as sponsors to advocate on their behalf.

The presentation was part of a month-long series of speakers discussing issues surrounding DEI.