OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A new monthly auction in Owego is offering a potpourri of valuable antiques.

Mead and Sons Auctioneers began monthly auctions in February in the lower level of the Early Owego Antique Center on Lake Street.

Owner Jim Mead says he’s been saving some of the best inventory from his various consigners for tomorrow evening’s auction which he’s dubbed the Autumn Spectacular. Mead says there will be 150 lots including some World War II items being sold by two local families, including some Japanese samurai swords.

Plus, Barbies doll items, classic toys, cigarette cases, antique furniture and more.

Mead’s father Jerry Mead was also an auctioneer and Jim grew up in the business. He’s enjoying taking bids once again.

“I’m never happier than when I am selling something, whether it is upstairs at the store but I’m really happiest on the auction block. I really enjoy it. My dad did and I do too,” said Mead.

Tomorrow’s auction will also feature five pieces of antique stoneware from the 19th Century from the personal collection of businessman Adam Weitsman. The money raised from them will be donated to the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club.

The auction will begin at 5 p.m. tomorrow, with a preview at 4.

In addition to live bidding, buyers can submit absentee bids or phone them in.

For more information, look up Mead and Sons on auctionzip.com.