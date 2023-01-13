BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Auchinachie Services is helping a local non-profit move to its new facility.

The plumbing, heating and cooling company gave the Crime Victims Assistance Center a $1,000 donation as part of its Auchinachie Cares program.

CVAC is a 24/7 crisis response and victim service provider.

It offers free confidential counseling for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child sex abuse.

And CVAC operates 2 Child Advocacy Centers which bring together law enforcement, the DA’s office, mental health workers and child protective services to respond to cases of child sexual abuse or witness to violence.

CVAC Executive Director Christine Battisti said the non-profit relies on government contracts, grants and fundraising.

“We forget that sometimes people don’t realize what exists in our community and we’re just so grateful for businesses to take the time out and to acknowledge us so that we can have the opportunity to get out and spread the word of what our services are for those who might need them.”

Battisti sai the money will help with the costs associated with moving from Robinson Street in Binghamton to 2 locations in Johnson City, 140 and 190 Main Street.

She hopes to move into the buildings, which are owned by the Binghamton University Foundation, by April or May.