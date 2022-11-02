BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A foundation dedicated to the memory of an Owego-Apalachin graduate who lost her battle with breast cancer just received a welcome boost.

Auchinachie Services presented the CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Foundation with a check for $1,000 as part of its monthly Auchinachie Cares program.

The foundation was formed in 2017 shortly after the death of Carrie Crowningshield who was an operating nurse living in Florida at the time.

Her friend Kristie Coleman says Crowningshield was a fun and caring person who loved animals and people.

This year, the foundation plans to give $1,000 grants to 5 breast cancer fighters and survivors who are suggested by the Lourdes Breast Care Center.

Coleman says, “Carrie’s mom works with the Breast Care Center and gets some information about who really needs some uplifting news at holiday time. Some extra money to either give gifts, or to help out wherever they may need.”

The foundation also offers two $500 scholarships each year to Owego-Apalachin graduates who plan a career in nursing.

For more info, go to the Carrie-On Crowningshield page on Facebook.

Auchinachie Cares was launched in 2016 and gives a $1,000 grant to a different non-profit each month.