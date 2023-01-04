ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Albany, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo was sworn in for her tenth term in the NYS Assembly, representing the 123rd District.

Lupardo said, “It is my honor to once again represent the City of Binghamton, and the Towns of Vestal and Union in the State Assembly. I am committed to building on the progress we’ve made rebuilding our local economy, while recognizing the ongoing challenges we face. My goal is to work with all of our local officials and to listen to as many points of view as possible to help improve the quality of life for everyone in our community.”

She chairs the Committee on Agriculture & Food, and serves on the following committees:

Economic Development

Higher Education

Transportation

Rules

Check out a video below of the NYS Assembly Chamber reciting the Oath of Office.